Russian troops continue to suffer catastrophic losses on their own territory due to underestimating the capabilities of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. According to Censor.NET, operators of strike UAVs from the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Galician Brigade discovered a huge concentration of enemy equipment and property in the Kursk region.

What the occupiers considered to be a reliable rear base was turned into a giant bonfire thanks to the skill of the paratroopers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the operation:

A "juicy" target: During reconnaissance, drone operators stumbled upon a veritable "open-air warehouse." The footage shows the emotional reaction of our defenders: "Look, there are vehicles! A whole warehouse full of equipment, there's so much work to do, it's crazy!

The scale of the destruction: The Galician paratroopers did not delay in getting to work. A series of well-aimed strikes destroyed: A large ammunition depot, the detonation of which could be heard for kilometres. A warehouse of drones that the enemy planned to use to attack our positions. A fleet of light vehicles used for logistics.



Watch more: Minus $75 million: USF destroyed three Tor SAM systems in Zaporizhzhia region in one night. VIDEO

Editor's comment:

The 80th Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces once again confirms its status as one of the most combat-ready units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The destruction of such depots in the Kursk region is not just a loss of equipment, it is a paralysis of the enemy's logistics across the entire front line. Without ammunition and transport, Russian units become easy targets for our ground forces.

"A whole klondike of Russian equipment was discovered in the Kursk buffer zone by Galician paratroopers, operators of strike UAVs of the 80th Brigade. In the end, they destroyed a large warehouse of ammunition, drones and light equipment on the territory of the Russian Federation," the video commentary says.

Watch more: USF drones strike oil depot in Luhansk and two more air defence systems in Donetsk and the Mariupol area. VIDEO