Enemy repair unit, UAV pilot training centre, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit, - General Staff
Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
Strike on the repair unit
As noted, on the night of 10 February 2026, an enemy repair unit was hit in the TOT of Donetsk Oblast, near the settlement of Yalta.
Strike on the training centre
In the Zaporizhzhia region, near the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a training centre for UAV pilots and FPV drone production was hit. Near Khliborobne, our soldiers struck enemy troop concentrations.
Other successful operations
- Yesterday, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near the village of Tyotkino, a strike was recorded on an enemy UAV control point.
- In addition, near the village of Vysoke (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), a UAV control point belonging to a unit from the "Rubicon" centre was hit.
- In the TOT of the Donetsk region, near the village of Fedorivka, an enemy field warehouse of fuel and lubricants was hit.
"The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified. The Ukrainian defence forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasises.
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