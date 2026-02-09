Russian Airborne Forces command post in Kursk, ammunition depot and containers with 6,000 FPV drones have been hit, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Strike on Kursk region

In particular, on the night of 9 February, an enemy airborne troops command post was hit near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In the TOT of the Kherson region, near the settlement of Novooleksiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was hit.

Read more: Oil depot, UAV control points, repair unit, MLRS and enemy manpower concentrations hit, - General Staff

Strike on containers with FPV drones in the Rostov region

In addition, based on the results of previous strikes, in particular on a UAV depot in the Rostov-on-Don area of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, the destruction of three containers with FPV drones and components has been confirmed. According to preliminary data, about 6,000 FPV drones were destroyed. Several other containers with drones were also damaged.

The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasised.

Read more: Enemy depot, manpower concentration area, and UAV control point were hit, - General Staff