Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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In particular, on the night of February 8, an enemy unit's logistics depot in the temporarily occupied Rozyvka area of the Zaporizhzhia region was hit.

A blow to the concentration of manpower

Yesterday, in the area of Krasnohirsk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the area where enemy forces were concentrated was hit.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, near the village of Novoekonomichne, an enemy UAV control point was hit.

Read more: Oil depot, UAV control points, repair unit, MLRS and enemy manpower concentrations hit, - General Staff

Details regarding the strike on "Kapustin Yar"

In addition, preliminary assessments of damage to the Russian Ministry of Defense's Kapustin Yar Central Inter-Service Training Ground in the Astrakhan region confirm damage to technical facilities for servicing medium-range ballistic missiles, an assembly building, and a logistics warehouse.

"Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.