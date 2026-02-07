Oil depot, UAV control points, repair unit, MLRS and enemy manpower concentrations hit, - General Staff

On February 6 and during the night of February 7, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of enemy military targets in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Oil depot hit

According to preliminary information, the Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation has been hit. The results are being clarified.

Watch more: Minus occupiers’ Nona self-propelled guns and Grad multiple rocket launchers: combat operations by fighters of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Strikes on UAV control points

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, damage to the enemy's UAV control point in the area of Rivnopillia and the concentration of enemy forces in the area of Dorozhnianka were recorded.

Also, in the area of Yalta in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the location of the enemy's repair unit was hit.

Yesterday, in the Donetsk region near Mykolaivka, an enemy UAV control center and a multiple launch rocket system near Poltavka were hit.

Strike on enemy concentration in the Belgorod region

In addition, enemy forces were reported to have been hit in the area of Dronovka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take systematic measures aimed at weakening the combat potential and logistical capabilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasized.