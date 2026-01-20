80th Brigade paratroopers shoot down enemy Forpost UAV worth $7.5m over Sumy region

Air defense troops of the 80th Separate Air Assault Halytska Brigade (8th Air Assault Corps) continue to demonstrate high effectiveness in protecting Ukrainian skies. Recently over Sumy region, they destroyed one of the most expensive and rarest targets in Russia’s drone arsenal — a Forpost reconnaissance UAV.

According to Censor.NET, the cost of such a system is estimated at $7.5 million. This drone is in short supply for the occupation forces, as it is designed for deep reconnaissance and for adjusting fire over long distances.

Operation details:

Detection: The enemy "UAV" was conducting reconnaissance of the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the Sumy direction.

The enemy "UAV" was conducting reconnaissance of the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the Sumy direction. Destruction: Thanks to the coordinated actions of the air defense crew of the 80th Brigade, the UAV was promptly detected and turned into a pile of scrap metal.

Statistics: This is already the second Forpost credited to the air defense troops of the Halytska Brigade. The paratroopers shot down a similar aircraft in the same region in the summer of 2025.

Watch more: One shot to head - one occupier down: paratrooper from 80th Brigade eliminated Russian soldier. VIDEO