One shot to head - one occupier down: paratrooper from 80th Brigade eliminated Russian soldier. VIDEO

A Ukrainian paratrooper from the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian occupier with a precise shot in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier shot the enemy in the head with a single shot from an assault rifle with a thermal imaging sight and killed him.

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Footage of the combat operation was published on Telegram channel.

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