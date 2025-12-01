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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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One shot to head - one occupier down: paratrooper from 80th Brigade eliminated Russian soldier. VIDEO

A Ukrainian paratrooper from the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian occupier with a precise shot in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier shot the enemy in the head with a single shot from an assault rifle with a thermal imaging sight and killed him.

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Footage of the combat operation was published on Telegram channel.

Watch more: Russians shelled Chornobaivka in Kherson region: 3 people wounded and about 50 houses destroyed. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12020) Sumy region (1836) elimination (7465) 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade (78)
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