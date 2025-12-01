One shot to head - one occupier down: paratrooper from 80th Brigade eliminated Russian soldier. VIDEO
A Ukrainian paratrooper from the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian occupier with a precise shot in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, the soldier shot the enemy in the head with a single shot from an assault rifle with a thermal imaging sight and killed him.
Footage of the combat operation was published on Telegram channel.
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