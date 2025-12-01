Russians shelled Chornobaivka in Kherson region: 3 people wounded and about 50 houses destroyed. VIDEO
At around 6 a.m., the Russian army launched a massive attack on Chornobaivka in the Kherson region.
The enemy attacked the village with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Injured as a result of shelling
As a result of numerous "arrivals," about fifty private houses, at least two high-rise buildings, power lines, a gas pipeline, and outbuildings were destroyed.
Three people are known to have been injured. At the time of the strikes, a 32-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 62, were in their homes.
Emergency crews took them to the hospital, where they are now receiving all necessary medical care. The condition of the wounded is moderate.
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