11-year-old boy wounded as result of Russian attack on Chornobaivka. VIDEO
Today, on 19 August, a child was injured in Chornobaivka, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, at about 10:00 a.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village's residential area. An 11-year-old boy walking down the street was hit.
He sustained a contusion, a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, blast and closed head injury.
It is reported that the child was given first aid by neighbours, and later an ambulance team took the boy to hospital.
