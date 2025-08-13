Russian forces fired artillery at Chornobaiivka in Kherson region: woman was killed. VIDEO

Russian occupants launched an artillery strike on Chornobaiivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudny, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelling destroyed a residential building. Rescuers unblocked the body of a dead woman born in 1964 from the rubble.

Several neighbouring houses were also damaged: roofs and facades were smashed and windows were broken.

