News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Russian troops attacked Dudchany in Kherson region with drones: multi-storey building was damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 August 2025, the Russian military attacked Dudchany of the Milivska community in the Kherson region with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the strikes hit an apartment building. The facade and roof were damaged, and windows were smashed.

Dudchany after the shelling
Dudchany after the shelling
Dudchany after the shelling
Dudchany after the shelling

There was no information about the victims.

