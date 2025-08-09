Occupiers shelled a bus carrying civilians in the suburbs of Kherson: two killed and 16 wounded. PHOTO

On 9 August 2025, at about 08:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked a shuttle bus travelling in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two civilians were killed in the attack.

Ten more residents of the region were injured, two of them seriously. All the victims were hospitalized and are under the supervision of our doctors.

All those injured during the shelling were inside the vehicle.

As of 10:20 a.m., it became known that the number of victims had increased.

"The number of people injured in the Russian drone strike on the bus has risen to sixteen. Six more people have been hospitalized," Prokudin said.

