Russians attack 13-year-old boy with drone in Kherson
On 8 August, Russian forces attacked a child with a drone in Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy dropped explosives on a 13-year-old boy who was walking down the street. He sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm," the report said.
The boy was taken to hospital, where doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.
