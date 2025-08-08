ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10314 visitors online
News Shelling of Kherson
1 890 8

Russians attack 13-year-old boy with drone in Kherson

Aftermath of the shelling of Kherson

On 8 August, Russian forces attacked a child with a drone in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy dropped explosives on a 13-year-old boy who was walking down the street. He sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm," the report said.

The boy was taken to hospital, where doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russians strike evacuation routes in Kherson – RMA

Author: 

children (998) shoot out (14356) Kherson (1255) Khersonska region (2271) Khersonskyy district (334)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 