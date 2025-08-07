Russians strike evacuation routes in Kherson – RMA

Russian forces continue shelling logistical routes in the Korabel (Ostriv) neighborhood of Kherson, which are used for civilian evacuation.

This was reported by Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleksandr Prokudin during a TV broadcast, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy attacks around the clock, with hostile drones constantly overhead. Despite this, evacuation is ongoing, and civilian casualties have so far been avoided.

The humanitarian situation in the neighborhood is deteriorating: following the shelling, the area remains without gas, electricity, and water. Water supply is provided hourly using generators.

The Ostriv bridge, which serves as an evacuation route, has been damaged but remains passable. Due to the difficult security situation, repair crews are currently unable to access the site, but the bridge is slated for restoration.

