Russians shell Kherson’s Korablevskyi district: man injured

A 56-year-old man was injured during shelling of the Korablevskyi district in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.

The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a chest wound. According to the Regional Military Administration, he is receiving all necessary medical care.

