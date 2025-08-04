Day in Kherson region: enemy attacks 16 settlements, one killed and five wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, August 3, Russian forces attacked settlements on the right bank of Kherson region using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, aviation, and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

At dawn, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Two people in a yard were injured, a 37-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, suffering concussions, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. Three private houses were damaged.

Chornobaivka also suffered artillery shelling, with damage to one private house and two apartment buildings.

In Oleksandrivka, occupiers launch an FPV-type drone targeting a private house, which was damaged.

Shelling of Kherson

Russian troops continue to target civilian infrastructure in Kherson. Yesterday, the city was again under heavy enemy fire. In the early morning, the Russian army began a massive shelling of Korabelnyi, Tsentralnyi and Dniprovskyi districts, striking residential areas with multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of the shelling, significant damage was inflicted on five apartment buildings, 30 private houses, an administrative building, and three vehicles. Shell fragments destroyed roofs, shattered windows, and caused fires. Some houses were completely destroyed. A 52-year-old woman was injured, suffering concussion, blast, and traumatic brain injuries.

However, the shelling did not stop there. Later, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on the area near the car bridge in the Korabel neighborhood. The bridge structure was damaged. The blast wave and debris also damaged a commercial kiosk. A 66-year-old man, who was caught in the epicenter of the explosions, was killed. Police evacuated his body from the scene.

In the morning, Russian forces also struck Dniprovskyi district with artillery. Two people were injured. A 69-year-old man was diagnosed with mine-explosion trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head and thigh. A 21-year-old woman sustained mine-explosion trauma and a shrapnel wound to the arm. Seven private houses and two apartment buildings were damaged, along with a gas pipeline.

Two more private houses were damaged by shelling in Korabelnyi district, and an apartment building in Tsentralnyi district.

