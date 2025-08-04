Russians shell Antonivka in Kherson region; casualties reported
On the morning of August 4, 2025, Russian army forces shelled Antonivka with artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin.
The strike killed a man born in 1979. Two more people were wounded.
