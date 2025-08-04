Enemy strikes Odesa region again overnight with attack drones, no fatalities or injuries reported. PHOTOS

Massive fires broke out as a result of the strikes, which firefighters, together with volunteers, quickly extinguished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The greatest damage occurred in the radio market area—dozens of trade pavilions housing electronics and household appliances were destroyed by fire. A large fire was also extinguished in an abandoned dormitory.

In the Odesa district, a private house was damaged, but its owner managed to extinguish the fire on his own property.

