Russia used experimental boat "Murena-300" during attack on Odesa region - DIU

During an unsuccessful attack on the city of Pivdenne in Odesa region in early June, Russia probably used an experimental unmanned boat of the "Murena-300" type.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs citing Suspilne.

The DIU noted that there is a high probability that Russia will complete the development of attack marine drones, which could pose a serious threat to the civilian population of coastal cities.

According to intelligence, "Murena-300" is a boat with a composite hull capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h and traveling up to 500 km. It is equipped with an optical camera with a 40x zoom.

