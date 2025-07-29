7 744 18
Russia used experimental boat "Murena-300" during attack on Odesa region - DIU
During an unsuccessful attack on the city of Pivdenne in Odesa region in early June, Russia probably used an experimental unmanned boat of the "Murena-300" type.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs citing Suspilne.
The DIU noted that there is a high probability that Russia will complete the development of attack marine drones, which could pose a serious threat to the civilian population of coastal cities.
According to intelligence, "Murena-300" is a boat with a composite hull capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h and traveling up to 500 km. It is equipped with an optical camera with a 40x zoom.
