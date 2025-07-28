War&Sanctions portal has added 16 more names to its list of Russian propagandists, - DIU. PHOTO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, together with the Centre for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has updated the section "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" on the War&Sanctions portal.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DIU.

"The database includes 16 more people who systematically work in the interests of Russian propaganda, spread disinformation, legitimise aggression against Ukraine and raise funds for the needs of the Russian army," the statement said.

It is noted that among the defendants are journalists of the Kremlin media, military commanders, authors of fake "documentaries" and administrators of hostile Telegram channels. In particular, they were included in the database of Russian propagandists:

Olga Kiriy is a journalist at RT Documentary, author of the propaganda films "Azovstal" (2022), "I Blame Fascism" (2025) and "Ukraine's Toxic War".

Sergey Georgiev is a military correspondent for RIA "Novosti Krym", appointed as the so-called "ombudsman of the Kherson region" to ensure "simplification and acceleration of the region's integration".

Renat Shavlo is a Russian propagandist and war correspondent known under the pseudonym "Georgy Medvedev" who has been systematically working to justify and promote Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014. He is the author of the Telegram channel "Medvedev's Notes" and the propaganda books "Mariupol. The Right to the Truth" and "By the Military Road: Horlivka, Yasynuvata, Shebekino".

Pavel Kukushkin is a military commander of the international brigade "Pyatnashka" in the Russian Armed Forces, author of the Telegram channel "HAVE YOU BEEN THERE?

Yevhen Zhulidov, a soldier of the 45th Special Forces Brigade of the Airborne Forces, and his henchmen: Yevhen Aleynik, Tatiana Aksenenko and Alesya Lankevich, administrators of the Telegram channel "Archangel of Special Forces".

The intelligence service emphasises that this is the seventh update of the portal since the end of 2023. In total, the section contains information about 136 mouthpieces of the enemy's information warfare.

Read more: YouTube removes almost 11 thousand propaganda channels linked to Russia and China







