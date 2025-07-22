YouTube removes almost 11 thousand propaganda channels linked to Russia and China

In the second quarter of 2025, Google deleted almost 11,000 YouTube channels and other accounts associated with state propaganda campaigns from Russia, China, and other countries.

This is reported by CNBC with reference to Google's report, Censor.NET informs.

Among the deleted YouTube channels, more than 7,700 were associated with China. They mostly distributed content in Chinese and English, supported Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and commented on US foreign policy.

Over 2,000 more channels were linked to Russia. This was content that supported Russia and criticized Ukraine, NATO, and the West. It was distributed in different languages.

For example, in May, Google removed 20 YouTube channels, four Ads accounts, and one Blogger blog curated by RT, Russia's propaganda state-owned multilingual television company targeting a foreign audience. YouTube began blocking RT channels in March 2022 due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Google's second-quarter report also mentions the removal of influence campaigns related to Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Israel, Romania, and Ghana, which were found to be targeting political opponents.

Some campaigns focused on growing geopolitical conflicts, including narratives from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian war.