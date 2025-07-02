YouTube channels of sanctioned Dmytruk and Mosiichuk blocked

YouTube has blocked channels belonging to individuals who were spreading narratives aligned with Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to Censor.NET.

One of the blocked channels belonged to former People`s Deputy Ihor Mosiichuk. According to the CCD, he "regularly broadcast messages in line with Russian propaganda."

The channel of fugitive People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party, was also blocked. Dmytruk is suspected of illegally crossing the state border, is a subject of a criminal investigation, and has been placed on the international wanted list.

Both Mosiichuk and Dmytruk are under sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

