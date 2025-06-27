Propagandist Solovyov proposes resettling Houthis and Somalis to Kaliningrad region: "They will explain to Balts who is boss here". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov proposes to relocate Houthis and Somali pirates to Russia's Kaliningrad region.
According to Censor.NET, in this way, Putin's henchman wants to "explain to the Baltics who is the boss here".
