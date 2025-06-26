7 875 57
Propagandist Solovyov calls for attack on Europe: "Clash is inevitable, and first strike could decide everything". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is calling for military action in other European countries, suggesting a "preemptive" strike.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist claims that war with the rest of Europe is inevitable, and therefore it is crucial for Russia to strike first.
