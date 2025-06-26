ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9095 visitors online
News Video Russian propaganda
7 875 57

Propagandist Solovyov calls for attack on Europe: "Clash is inevitable, and first strike could decide everything". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is calling for military action in other European countries, suggesting a "preemptive" strike.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist claims that war with the rest of Europe is inevitable, and therefore it is crucial for Russia to strike first.

Read more: YouTube blocks four channels of sanctioned persons in Ukraine that spread Russian narratives

Author: 

war (1065) Europe (356) Kremlin (126) propaganda (430)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 