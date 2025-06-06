YouTube blocks four channels of sanctioned persons in Ukraine that spread Russian narratives

The YouTube platform has blocked four channels belonging to individuals under sanctions in Ukraine who disseminated information that corresponded to Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The channel of Ihor Mosiichuk, a former MP who regularly broadcast messages that were in line with Russian propaganda, has been blocked,’ the statement said.

Rostyslav Shaposhnikov's channels, including "Shaposhnikov UA", "Shaposhnikov news" and "Rostyslav Shaposhnikov", which spread fakes favourable to Russia, have also been blocked.

The NSDC imposed sanctions on both individuals, which were enacted by a presidential decree on 25 May.

