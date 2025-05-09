YouTube blocks channel of sanctioned figure Arestovych and other sanctioned individuals

YouTube has blocked the channel of Oleksii Arestovych, who is under sanctions, along with channels belonging to other individuals previously sanctioned.

According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this in a telegram.

In particular, the YouTube channels of the following persons are also among them:

Kostiantyn Bondarenko;

Dmytro Vasilets;

Anastasiia Kashevarova [DailyStorm, This is media];

Pavlo Onishchenko.

Read more: Zelenskyy on new sanctions: Seven Ukrainian citizens tied their fate to Russian propaganda

As a reminder, YouTube had earlier blocked the channels of Oleksandr Shelest and Vadym Karasiov.

"All of these channels are unavailable in Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) clarified.

Background:

On May 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on seven individuals holding Ukrainian citizenship who had been spreading pro-Russian propaganda.