Zelenskyy on new sanctions: Seven Ukrainian citizens tied their fate to Russian propaganda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of new sanctions imposed by Ukraine against both legal entities and individuals, including seven Ukrainian citizens who are actively spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

The President wrote about this in social networks, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy received a briefing on the latest sanction measures. As of today, several new sanction packages have been adopted.

Three sanction packages

The first package targets 36 companies and 5 individuals operating in various jurisdictions, not only in Russia, but serving the Russian military-industrial complex.

"These include titanium suppliers, metallurgical enterprises, energy companies, and machine-building firms. Some of them are already under sanctions imposed by our international partners. Overall, we are synchronizing our sanction pressure with global sanctions against Russia for the war," the president explained.

The second package applies to 106 entities actively supporting the Russian occupation in Crimea, as well as in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. These entities are involved in supplying the occupying army.

"The third sanction package concerns 9 individuals, including 7 Ukrainian citizens who, unfortunately, have aligned themselves with Russian state propaganda. They justify the war and conduct information operations aimed at harming Ukraine and our defense efforts. We are working to ensure that these and other sanctioned individuals are also subject to restrictions in partner jurisdictions," Zelenskyy said.

The president instructed his team to begin preparing further sanctions.

