Zelenskyy imposes sanctions: Yermak’s ex-advisor Arestovych is on list
The National Security and Defence Council has imposed sanctions on a number of people.
The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.
The list includes 9 people, including former advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU.
Who was sanctioned
- Arestovych Oleksii;
- Bernwald Stanislav - Russian propagandist;
- Bondarenko Kostiantyn - political scientist;
- Vasilets Dmytro - blogger, head of the banned "Derzhava" party;
- Kashevarova Anastasia - Russian propagandist;
- Oleshko Myroslav;
- Onishchenko Pavlo - propagandist;
- Semchenko Oleksandr - pro-Russian blogger;
- Skubchenko Oleksandr - "political expert" from Medvedchuk's TV channels.
