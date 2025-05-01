ENG
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions: Yermak’s ex-advisor Arestovych is on list

New NSDC sanctions. Oleksii Arestovych is on list

The National Security and Defence Council has imposed sanctions on a number of people.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

The list includes 9 people, including former advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU.

Who was sanctioned

  • Arestovych Oleksii;
  • Bernwald Stanislav - Russian propagandist;
  • Bondarenko Kostiantyn - political scientist;
  • Vasilets Dmytro - blogger, head of the banned "Derzhava" party;
  • Kashevarova Anastasia - Russian propagandist;
  • Oleshko Myroslav;
  • Onishchenko Pavlo - propagandist;
  • Semchenko Oleksandr - pro-Russian blogger;
  • Skubchenko Oleksandr - "political expert" from Medvedchuk's TV channels.

