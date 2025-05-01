Zelenskyy imposes sanctions: Yermak’s ex-advisor Arestovych is on list

The National Security and Defence Council has imposed sanctions on a number of people.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

The list includes 9 people, including former advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU.

Who was sanctioned

Arestovych Oleksii;

Bernwald Stanislav - Russian propagandist;

Bondarenko Kostiantyn - political scientist;

Vasilets Dmytro - blogger, head of the banned "Derzhava" party;

Kashevarova Anastasia - Russian propagandist;

Oleshko Myroslav;

Onishchenko Pavlo - propagandist;

Semchenko Oleksandr - pro-Russian blogger;

Skubchenko Oleksandr - "political expert" from Medvedchuk's TV channels.

