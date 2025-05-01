For more than 50 days, Russia has been ignoring American proposal for unconditional ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For more than 50 days, Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire. We have also made proposals - at least to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and to maintain a long-lasting silence in the sky, at sea and on the ground. Russia responds to all this with new shellings and new assaults," the statement said.

According to the President, we need a tangible impetus for diplomacy - we need further pressure on Russia to force it to silence and negotiations.

"The more effective the sanctions are, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war. The stronger the Ukrainian defence and our air defence forces are, the more lives we can save, the sooner we can guarantee lasting security. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is helping," he concluded.

The Head of State also expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Russian attack on Odesa.

