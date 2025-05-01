ENG
Trump at the Vatican urged Zelenskyy to sign peace agreement because "Russia is much stronger"

Trump revealed what he talked about with Zelenskyy at Vatican

During a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican last week, US President Donald Trump suggested that the latter sign a peace agreement given Russia's superiority in strength and scale.

According to Censor.NET, he was quoted by The New York Post.

"I told him that this is very good, that if we make an agreement, he will sign it. Russia is much bigger and much stronger," the US leader said.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope.

