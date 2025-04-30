Zelenskyy speaks with Canadian PM Carney: sanctions against Russia, air defense for Ukraine discussed

On Wednesday, April 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Ukrainian head of state announced in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with Mark Carney, the new Prime Minister of Canada — his party won the election. I congratulated him on the victory and expressed confidence that our ties with Canada will remain strong. Canada currently holds the G7 presidency. We discussed our cooperation on that platform, and I am grateful for Canada’s readiness to work with us at the G7 level. We deeply appreciate all the support that Canada and Canadians continue to provide to Ukraine, our state, and our people."Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the two leaders also discussed sanctions against Russia, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, diplomacy, and coordination with key international partners.

"We agreed that strong sanctions against the aggressor remain necessary. We also talked about air defense for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts, and communication with key partners. I invited Prime Minister Carney to visit Ukraine — to visit Kyiv. I am confident that Canada’s leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt," Zelenskyy added.

