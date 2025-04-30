Zelenskyy announces new meetings and talks with focus on security. VIDEO

In his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new meetings and negotiations on security.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, we have done a lot of technical work with our partners - diplomatic work, first and foremost. We are preparing meetings and negotiations that will take place in the near future. Security is a top priority.

Today I spoke with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence of Luxembourg. First of all, we talked about our cooperation in Europe and support. I would like to thank them for their support of Ukraine.

Of course, we talked about diplomacy, about the need for a complete ceasefire, unconditional and for a sufficient period - at least 30 days. We need to stop the attacks, stop the killings, and then look for a solution in negotiations. We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war," Zelenskyy said.

