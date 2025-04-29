We are preparing for talks with United States on new sanctions steps against Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address in the evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to talk to the US about "new sanctions steps" against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, we discussed preparations for a new decision by the National Security and Defense Council. It is important to continue exerting pressure on Russian influence networks, as well as on all of their manufacturing and trade operations. We are striving to align Ukrainian sanctions as closely as possible with those in Europe to ensure a unified position, and we are already seeing positive results — including the shutdown of Russian production facilities that were supporting their defense sector. We are also preparing for talks with the United States on new sanctions measures — targeting precisely those pressure points that will most strongly push Moscow toward diplomacy. They must take concrete steps to end the war, and we insist that an unconditional and complete ceasefire must be the first of those steps. Russia must do this.Right now, they are worried their parade is in question — and they are right to worry. But what they really should be concerned about is the fact that this war is still ongoing. They must end it," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus this summer and will hide behind military exercises