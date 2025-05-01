Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian companies linked to defense industry and exports to EU

A significant portion of the Russian companies targeted by Ukraine’s latest sanctions are connected to the aggressor state’s energy, metallurgy, and defense sectors.

This was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President’s Sanctions Policy Advisor, on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The sanctions package, titled "Business," covers 19 energy companies from the Novatek group — suppliers of liquefied natural gas — as well as four companies involved in the supply of titanium, a critical material used in missile and weapons manufacturing. The list also includes two metallurgical companies linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin.

The sanctions list also includes Volzhsky Abrasive Plant and Volgaburmash. The former is a key producer of silicon carbide — a material used in the manufacture of semiconductors and precision electronics — and cooperates with Russian defense industry companies, including the Progress Rocket and Space Center and Yakovlev PJSC. The latter is Russia’s largest manufacturer of drilling tools for the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors, and continues to actively export to the EU.

Vlasiuk added that these sanctions will be synchronized with Ukraine’s international partners in order to halt the activities of companies that continue to operate in Russia’s interests despite the full-scale war.

As reported earlier, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions today against a number of individuals. The list includes nine people, among them former Presidential Office advisor Oleksii Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who has been formally charged by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

