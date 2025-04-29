ENG
EU’s new 17th sanctions package against Russia is expected no earlier than end of May

Sanctions against Russia

Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, stated that the new, seventeenth EU  sanctions package against Russia would not be ready before the end of May.

He said this on the air of a TV channel, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Vlasiuk, the sanctions are having a significant economic impact on Russia and are depriving its defense-industrial complex of the ability to develop, which is a critically important element in deterring aggression. The Ukrainian side, as the official emphasized, is actively cooperating with its partners to ensure that sanctions pressure is not only maintained but also strengthened.

However, Vlasiuk noted that there are currently no final decisions within the EU regarding the new package. Work is ongoing, but its adoption should not be expected before the end of May.

