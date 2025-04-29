Trump says he may use "sanctions weapon" against Russia

US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with The Altantic.

"It doesn't have to be weapons. There are many different weapons. It doesn't have to be a weapon with bullets. It can be sanctions weapons, banking weapons, or other weapons," Trump said when asked if he would provide Ukraine with more weapons.

He also added that Russia's actions could make him more favourable to Ukraine. "Not necessarily on Zelenskyy's side, but on Ukraine's side, yes," the US president said.

