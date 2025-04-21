China imposes sanctions on US congressmen and government officials

China has imposed sanctions on some members of Congress and U.S. government officials for "egregious behavior on issues related to Hong Kong."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The decision was a response to the introduction of US sanctions against six officials from China and Hong Kong for their involvement in "transnational repression".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the US sanctions "a serious interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which are China's internal affairs." According to him, it is also a "gross violation of the principles of international law and basic norms of international relations."

China "strongly condemns" the US decision and will impose sanctions against "members of Congress, officials and heads of non-governmental organizations who acted in a blatant manner in Hong Kong issues," Guo said.

