USF drones strike oil depot in Luhansk and two more air defence systems in Donetsk and the Mariupol area. VIDEO

On the night of 22 February 2026, pilots from the 6th Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade, together with fighters from the 1st Separate Centre of Unmanned Systems Forces, detected and destroyed enemy air defence systems and an oil depot.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones struck two Tor anti-aircraft missile systems and an oil depot in the Luhansk region.

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The first target, enemy equipment, was spotted one kilometre from Donetsk, and the second, near the village of Topoline, Mariupol district, in temporarily occupied territory.

Robert Madyar has published a video of the operation's results on his Telegram channel.

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