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Drones from SIGNUM battalion struck seven Russian soldiers during rotation and movement through Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade eliminated seven occupiers in the Serebrianskyi forest in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators detected the target in time and worked precisely along the enemy's route.
According to the soldiers, Russian units were attempting to rotate: some of the occupiers were moving through wooded terrain carrying large backpacks.
"As a result, none of the Russians reached their destination," the soldiers noted in the comments under the video.
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