Life imprisonment for execution of our captured soldiers: court finds occupier guilty of war crime. PHOTO

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found a Russian serviceman guilty of a war crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The public prosecution was supported by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, who insisted on this sentence, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

The convicted man is a soldier of the 1st Marine Company of the 1st Battalion of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

In January 2025, during fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, he and other soldiers set up an ambush. Two Ukrainian defenders surrendered: they laid down their weapons and raised their hands. Despite this, the defendant opened fire on them.

Both prisoners of war were killed.

The court established that there was no military necessity to use force, and that the defendant was aware of the criminal nature of the order and could have refused to carry it out.

The occupier's actions were classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons, resulting in the death of persons protected by international humanitarian law.

The court also partially upheld the civil claim: the convicted person was ordered to pay 50 million hryvnias in moral damages to the victim.

"We are consistently establishing the war crimes of the Russian Federation and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice – this is the principled position of the state. Responsibility for every war crime is inevitable," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

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