Minus $75 million: USF destroyed three Tor SAM systems in Zaporizhzhia region in one night. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a brilliant operation to simultaneously blind the enemy on the southern front. As reported by Censor.NET, on the night of February 20, 2026, pilots of the 1st Separate USF Center, coordinated by the newly established Middle Strike Command Center, eliminated three Tor surface-to-air missile systems simultaneously in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The methodical destruction of Russian air defenses is becoming a hallmark of the new military branch, opening the skies for further operations by Ukrainian aviation and long-range drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Operation details:

Scale of losses: The Russians lost three units of high-value short-range equipment. The estimated value of the destroyed systems is approximately 75 million dollars.

Weapon of retribution: The latest FP-2 (Middle Strike) attack UAVs were used for the strikes. Thanks to a 60 kg warhead, these drones left the lightly armored SAM systems no chance of recovery.

Coordination: The operation was planned by the SBS Middle Strike Command Center, which allowed for strikes to be carried out almost simultaneously at various points in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, preventing the enemy from reacting or moving equipment out of harm's way.

Why is this important?

The Tor SAM system represents the "eyes" and "hands" of the occupiers' short-range cover. They typically cause the most trouble for our reconnaissance and strike drones. Knocking out three units in one night significantly weakens the invaders' air defenses across the entire sector.