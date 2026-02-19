Record-breaking "Russian-killer" near Donetsk: "Phoenix" pilots burned down 12 pieces of enemy equipment from distance of over 50 km. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems continue to demonstrate that there are no safe zones for the occupiers, even deep in the rear. According to Censor.NET, operators from the Main Department of Unmanned Aviation Systems (MD UAS) "Phoenix" staged a veritable rout of an enemy logistics convoy on a road near Donetsk.

The uniqueness of the operation lies in the distance of the strike: our "birds" hit targets more than 50 kilometres from the front line.

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The results of the "hunt":

Logistics destruction: Nine trucks carrying ammunition and property were hit by accurate strikes, as well as three "loaf" type vehicles used by the occupiers to transport personnel and small cargo.

Technological advantage: Operating at such a distance (50+ km) indicates the use of the latest communications equipment and relay drones, which leaves enemy communications deep in the rear of the Donetsk agglomeration defenceless.

Surprise effect: The invaders felt relatively safe on the highway near Donetsk, but the skill of the "Phoenix" pilots turned their convoy into piles of scrap metal.

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"Extremely effective Russian-killer! Drones flew into 9 trucks and 3 loaves at a distance of 50+ kilometres," the video commentary notes.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces strike enemy air defense systems worth over $120 million in less than week. VIDEO