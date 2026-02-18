422nd "Luftwaffe" Battalion drone flew into group of occupiers as they were unloading from "loaf". VIDEO

Drone operators from the 422nd Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems "Luftwaffe" struck a concentration of Russian infantry near their shelter.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers were unloading from their "loaf" type transport when a Ukrainian drone struck the group of Russian soldiers.

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According to the soldiers, two invaders were killed and five more were wounded.

The published footage shows at least 10 Russian soldiers near an enemy vehicle.

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