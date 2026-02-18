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422nd "Luftwaffe" Battalion drone flew into group of occupiers as they were unloading from "loaf". VIDEO
Drone operators from the 422nd Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems "Luftwaffe" struck a concentration of Russian infantry near their shelter.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers were unloading from their "loaf" type transport when a Ukrainian drone struck the group of Russian soldiers.
According to the soldiers, two invaders were killed and five more were wounded.
The published footage shows at least 10 Russian soldiers near an enemy vehicle.
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