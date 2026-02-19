Ukrainian strike drone operators continue to systematically burn enemy reserves and logistics in the forest belts of Donetsk region. According to Censor.NET, pilots of the Signum unit demonstrated another series of precision strikes in the Lyman direction.

Thanks to the skill of aerial reconnaissance, the enemy not only suffered losses in manpower, but was also left without the means to survive and fight.

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Results of the Signum unit's work:

Elimination of manpower: Pilots detected and "zeroed out" Russian invaders who were trying to hide in the dense forest belts of the Lyman region.

Destruction of infrastructure: With the help of precision strikes and FPV drones, carefully camouflaged shelters and dugouts of the Muscovites were burned down.

Logistical collapse: Accurate strikes left the occupiers without provisions and ammunition. The destruction of field warehouses was accompanied by spectacular detonations.

Disruption of enemy plans: The regular work of the unit makes it impossible for the Russian Federation to strengthen its positions and rotate personnel in the battalion's area of responsibility.

Watch more: Drones of "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed occupiers’ self-propelled gun in Lyman direction. VIDEO