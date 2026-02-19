Nykyforivka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove, and Zatyshok in Donetsk Oblast are under control of Defence Forces, - "East" Grouping of Troops

Defence forces control the settlements of Nykyforivka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove and Zatyshok in Donetsk Oblast, despite reports of alleged advances by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the "East" Military Group.

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Under the control of the Defence Forces

"Despite the enemy's loud statements, these settlements are under the control of the Defence Forces in Donetsk Oblast," the spokesperson emphasised.

He noted that the units continue to hold their positions and control key approaches to settlements, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold.

"Our Defence Forces are acting in a coordinated manner, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, preventing them from carrying out their intentions," Shapoval added.

Read more: Nykyforivka and Bondarne in Donetsk region - under control of Defense Forces, - Operation Task Force "East"

How do the occupiers operate?

According to him, Russian units are trying to operate in small groups.

"The enemy is trying to advance there in small groups, infiltrate, three or four people at most, but search and strike operations are being carried out by our infantry groups, as well as by the unmanned systems of our Defence Forces," the spokesman said.

See more: 14 km on foot under drones and KABs: what "road of life" to Kostiantynivka looks like. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that enemy advances had been recorded in the areas of Nykyforovka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove and Zatyshok in the Donetsk region.