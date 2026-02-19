14 km on foot under drones and KABs: what "road of life" to Kostiantynivka looks like. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Witness correspondent Tetiana Demukh walked the 7-kilometre route there and back along the so-called "road of life". This is the section of the route from Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka to Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, while filming the report, the film crew came under fire from FPV drones and KABs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is almost impossible to drive on this road – there is burnt-out equipment along the roadside, and drones are flying continuously.

The "road of life" to Kostiantynivka: FPV drones, KABs and the evacuation of civilians

The journey turned out to be more dangerous than expected. Along the route, an FPV drone hit a soldier from the 24th Brigade who was accompanying the film crew. Further along the route, the group tried to get away from the drones — there were so many of them that they were constantly flying in front of their eyes. As the group approached Kostiantynivka, KABs began to fall nearby. The city itself suffers from shelling every day and has already been reduced to ruins.

Watch more: Fighter from Alcatraz Battalion of 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down enemy drone with small arms fire while moving to his position. VIDEO

According to regional authorities, about three thousand civilians remain in the city. Before the war, 78 thousand people lived here. This means that more than 95 per cent of the population has been forced to leave their homes.

On the way, the film crew met civilians — some were evacuated by volunteers, others left on their own.

This report is about what this journey is like for those who travel it every day: soldiers, volunteers, and civilians trying to leave the city. Watch it on the Ukrainian Witness YouTube channel.

Watch more: Russian forces drop FPV drones from "Gerbera" UAVs. Such cases are recorded daily, - Flash. VIDEO

Kostiantynivka: the road under fire from FPV drones and KABs







