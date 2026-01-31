Fighter from Alcatraz Battalion of 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down enemy drone with small arms fire while moving to his position
Soldiers from the Alcatraz battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar shot down an enemy drone while moving to their positions in the Kostiantynivka direction.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers were travelling along one of the roads when they spotted the enemy UAV approaching their equipment.
One of the Ukrainian soldiers immediately opened fire on the target and instantly hit the drone, which exploded in the air.
Footage of the brigade's skilful combat work has been published on the Telegram channel.
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