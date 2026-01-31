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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Since beginning of 2026, the National Guard has destroyed 2,786 occupiers’ dugouts and over 1,000 pieces of equipment

Units of the Ukrainian National Guard are systematically reducing the enemy's military potential and destroying enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 2,786 enemy dugouts and 62 ammunition depots since the beginning of 2026.

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In particular, the following have also been destroyed:

  • 30 tanks
  • 449 artillery systems
  • 74 armoured vehicles
  • 592 vehicles
  • 11 electronic warfare systems
  • 25 multiple launch rocket systems
  • 246 radar stations

The footage was shared on the official Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

See also: Drone operators of the 67th Mechanised Brigade eliminated two Russian assault cavalrymen. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11796) elimination (7270) National Guard (689) drones (4525)
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