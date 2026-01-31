Since beginning of 2026, the National Guard has destroyed 2,786 occupiers’ dugouts and over 1,000 pieces of equipment

Units of the Ukrainian National Guard are systematically reducing the enemy's military potential and destroying enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 2,786 enemy dugouts and 62 ammunition depots since the beginning of 2026.

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In particular, the following have also been destroyed:

30 tanks

449 artillery systems

74 armoured vehicles

592 vehicles

11 electronic warfare systems

25 multiple launch rocket systems

246 radar stations

The footage was shared on the official Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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