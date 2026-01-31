Since beginning of 2026, the National Guard has destroyed 2,786 occupiers’ dugouts and over 1,000 pieces of equipment
Units of the Ukrainian National Guard are systematically reducing the enemy's military potential and destroying enemy equipment.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 2,786 enemy dugouts and 62 ammunition depots since the beginning of 2026.
In particular, the following have also been destroyed:
- 30 tanks
- 449 artillery systems
- 74 armoured vehicles
- 592 vehicles
- 11 electronic warfare systems
- 25 multiple launch rocket systems
- 246 radar stations
The footage was shared on the official Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.
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