The settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne in the Donetsk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East", according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

Yes, soldiers in the Kramatorsk area are holding their positions near the settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne.

The occupiers are trying to advance, but effective cooperation between intelligence and strike drone operators leaves the invaders no chance.

Nikiforivka and Bondarne are under our control. Please trust official sources!" they emphasized.

See more: Ruscists occupy village of Bondarne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

What preceded it?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Bondarne and advanced into Nikiforovka in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Enemy infiltrates via frozen Siverskyi Donets in Zakitne: 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade drones conduct sweep. VIDEO