Nykyforivka and Bondarne in Donetsk region - under control of Defense Forces, - Operation Task Force "East"
The settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne in the Donetsk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East", according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Yes, soldiers in the Kramatorsk area are holding their positions near the settlements of Nykyforivka and Bondarne.
The occupiers are trying to advance, but effective cooperation between intelligence and strike drone operators leaves the invaders no chance.
Nikiforivka and Bondarne are under our control. Please trust official sources!" they emphasized.
What preceded it?
Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Bondarne and advanced into Nikiforovka in the Donetsk region.
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