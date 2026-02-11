Ruscists occupy village of Bondarne in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian troops have occupied the village of Bondarne and advanced in Nykyforivka in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by analysts of the DeepState project.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Bondarne and advanced in Nykyforivka (Donetsk region). The enemy's penetration in Prymorske and Lukianivske (Vasylkivka district, Zaporizhzhia region) has been eliminated," the analysts noted.
Updated maps
- The day before, advances by the occupiers were recorded in Zakytne in the Donetsk region and near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password