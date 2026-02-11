Ruscists occupy village of Bondarne in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Bondarne and advanced in Nykyforivka in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by analysts of the DeepState project.

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Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Bondarne and advanced in Nykyforivka (Donetsk region). The enemy's penetration in Prymorske and Lukianivske (Vasylkivka district, Zaporizhzhia region) has been eliminated," the analysts noted.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Kharkiv region and in four settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Updated maps









Read more: Enemy has advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP